‘Glory to Ukraine’ – POW gunned down in cold blood by Russian troops hailed as ‘martyr’ on social media

A Ukrainian prisoner of war gunned down in cold blood after saying “glory to Ukraine” in front of his Russian captors has been hailed as a martyr.

In footage shared on social media, the lone man smokes a cigarette in a clearing in a forest while Russian guns are pointed at him.

In his last moments he defiantly says “slava Ukraini” – the Ukrainian war motto – before being shot to death in bursts of gunfire.

Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said: “There will be retribution for every such war crime. No one can hide from her. We will find everyone.”

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, called on the International Criminal Court to launch an immediate investigation into the footage. It is unclear where or for what unit the Ukrainian soldier had been fighting when he was captured.

The soldier’s apparent death has been shared widely by members of Ukraine’s armed forces, as he is hailed as a hero by fellow troops.

The Daily Telegraph could not immediately verify the footage. Kyiv’s intelligence service has warned that Russians had been ordered to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war, a war crime according to the Geneva Convention.

It came as Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary boss, “sent a truckload of champagne” made in Bakhmut to Ukrainian women to mark International Women’s Day in a social media stunt. The Kremlin-linked tycoon shared footage of him helping load the sparkling wine onto a lorry as fighters from his Wagner Group appeared on the cus p of victory in the eastern city.

Wagner captured the Bakhmut Champagne Winery and Siniat enterprise, in the eastern part of the city, in December.

His boastful claim came as Western military analysts said Ukrainian troops were likely to be conducting a “limited tactical withdrawal” from the besieged salt-mining city in the Donetsk region of the Donbas.

Moscow’s forces captured new positions in eastern, northern and southern parts of Bakhmut on Sunday, Russian military bloggers reported. It was also claimed Wagner forces had pushed Ukrainian troops back into the centre of Bakhmut, in a sign that Russian troops are close to encircling the city.

Vladislav (27) a Ukrainian fighter wounded during recent fighting in Bakhmut, said: “Now practically all the dominant heights are under their control, so it has become harder to move unnoticed and, in fact, we have already been surrounded from three sides.

“The situation is extremely difficult. Our guys are real lions, fighting for every centimetre of their land.”

In recent days, Ukrainian troops defending the city against countless human waves of unprepared, poorly-trained Russian troops have complained that they are running out of material to continue defending the city.

Footage analysed by military experts confirmed Ukrainian troops had destroyed a railway bridge over the Bakhmutka River to prevent Moscow’s forces from moving further into Bakhmut.

Ukraine could also be preparing to establish a new frontline on the western bank of the river, according to the latest assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think-tank.

“Ukrainian forces are likely conducting a limited tactical withdrawal in Bakhmut, although it is still too early to assess Ukrainian intentions concerning a complete withdrawal from the city,” it said.