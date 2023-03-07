| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

‘Glory to Ukraine’ – POW gunned down in cold blood by Russian troops hailed as ‘martyr’ on social media

A Ukrainian soldier takes cover in a trench under Russian shelling on the frontline close to Bakhmut. Photo: AP Photo/Libkos Expand

Close

A Ukrainian soldier takes cover in a trench under Russian shelling on the frontline close to Bakhmut. Photo: AP Photo/Libkos

A Ukrainian soldier takes cover in a trench under Russian shelling on the frontline close to Bakhmut. Photo: AP Photo/Libkos

A Ukrainian soldier takes cover in a trench under Russian shelling on the frontline close to Bakhmut. Photo: AP Photo/Libkos

Joe Barnes and Verity Bowman

A Ukrainian prisoner of war gunned down in cold blood after saying “glory to Ukraine” in front of his Russian captors has been hailed as a martyr.

In footage shared on social media, the lone man smokes a cigarette in a clearing in a forest while Russian guns are pointed at him.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy