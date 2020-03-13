Global turmoil prompted Putin to change mind over running again

Vladimir Putin changed his mind and backed a plan to allow him to run for two more presidential terms because of the current turbulent period in the world, his spokesman said, in the Kremlin's first public explanation of a move that would let him rule until 2036.

"The situation in the world has become less stable," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call yesterday.

He cited the coronavirus pandemic, the risks of "global recession", numerous "acute regional conflicts" and western sanctions as among the factors that led to Mr Putin's decision.

"In these difficult years, the stability of the authorities, the firmness and consistency of government have huge significance," he said. "In such years, some countries have taken decisions to allow the incumbent president to remain on his path into the future."

Mr Putin has had a hand in some of the latest turmoil, setting off a price war in the oil market by refusing last week to agree to deepen output cuts in a deal with other major producers and fuelling a crisis earlier this year with Turkey over the civil war in Syria.

Mr Putin had previously said he would respect term limits, meaning he would have had to step down in 2024, even as he left the door open to take another role to retain control. But on Tuesday he reversed himself and backed a constitutional amendment that would exempt him from the restrictions. While Mr Putin had been widely expected to find a way to extend his 20-year rule, he had previously suggested he would likely step down as president.

Under the new plan, Mr Putin (67) would be allowed to run for up to two more terms, opening the way for him to remain president until 2036, when he would be 83.

Mr Peskov said Mr Putin hasn't yet announced whether he will run again in 2024.

"I doubt these arguments will be seen as convincing," said Mikhail Vinogradov, a St Peterburg political analyst. "Now it's coronavirus, but there was a time when the Icelandic volcano erupted and they suspended air service. These things happen but it's no reason to change the constitution."

The amendments were approved by parliament this week and are expected to go to a national vote next month after Mr Putin signs them and the Constitutional Court signs off.

They would take effect immediately. (© Bloomberg)

Bloomberg