‘Glimmer of hope’ as first shipment of grain leaves Odesa port

The first shipment of grain left Odesa yesterday under a United Nations-backed deal to lift a blockade imposed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Razoni, a Sierra Leone-flagged bulk carrier, headed to Lebanon carrying 26,000 tons of corn, following weeks of negotiations to unblock vital agricultural exports from the war zone and ease a global food crisis.

“Ukraine, with its partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger,” said Oleksandr Kubrakov, the minister for infrastructure.

“Unlocking ports will provide at least $1bn (€980m) in foreign exchange to the economy and a chance for the agricultural sector to plan for next year,” he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a “day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa”.

“This is a glimmer of hope in a worsening food crisis,” a German foreign ministry spokesperson told a government briefing.

France welcomed the shipment while condemning what it called “indiscriminate” Russian strikes against Ukraine, including on Odesa’s port, which it said were undermining the agreement.

Russia struck what it said was military infrastructure in the port the day after the deal was agreed. Ukraine said the strikes landed near a pumping station.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he hoped it would be the first of many such cargos and that the UN would charter a ship to replenish supplies of aid.

“People on the verge of famine need these agreements to work, in order to survive,” Guterres said in New York.

“Countries on the verge of bankruptcy need these agreements to work, in order to keep their economies alive.”

The Razoni was expected in Turkish waters for inspections by Russian and Ukrainian officials before sailing for Tripoli in Lebanon, where it is due today.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate deals with Turkey and the UN last month to export 22 million tons of grain that has been stuck in Black Sea ports as a result of the Russian blockade.

As many as 16 loaded vessels have been stranded in Ukraine ports since Russia’s invasion on February 24, but are now waiting to depart.

The Kremlin said the first sailing was “very positive” and would test the “efficiency of the mechanisms agreed during the talks in Istanbul”.



A Syrian aboard the Razoni described its departure as the “best feeling”.

Junior engineer Abdullah Jendi was stranded on the cargo ship while the Russian blockade was in place. “We lived every day in the hope of being released,” he said.

Mr Jendi said the crew were happy to be moving after their prolonged stay in Odesa and that he had not seen his family in more than a year.

“It is an indescribable feeling to be returning to my home country after suffering from the siege and the dangers that we were facing due to the shelling,” he said.

Ghassan Ouediat, a Ukrainian prosecutor, asked for “judicial co-operation” from Lebanon, where a ship has been seized amid claims it contains flour and barley that Russia stole from Ukraine.

Lebanon’s top prosecutor ordered the Syrian-flagged ship, the Laodicea, be seized pending an investigation into its cargo.



Elsewhere, the war continued, with three civilians reported killed by Russian shelling in the eastern Donetsk region – two in Bakhmut and one in nearby Soledar – in the last 24 hours, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

An industrial city and transport hub, Bakhmut has been under Russian bombardment for the past week as the Kremlin’s forces try to occupy all of Donetsk after seizing most of the neighbouring region, Luhansk, last month.

Russian strikes also hit Kharkiv – Ukraine’s second biggest city and near the border with Russia, regional governor Oleh Synegubov said.

Two civilians were wounded, he said.

Ukraine, which has launched a counter-offensive in the south, has pleaded with the West to supply more long-range artillery as it tries to turn the tide in the conflict.

Ukraine’s defence minister said Kyiv had received four more US-made Himars rocket systems from the United States. A third multiple rocket launcher system – the MARS II MLRS – had also arrived from Germany.

Moscow says Western arms supplies to Ukraine only drag out the conflict and the supply of longer-range weapons justifies Russia’s attempts to expand control over more Ukrainian territory for its own protection.

Russia invaded Ukraine in what it called a “special operation” to demilitarise its neighbour. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)