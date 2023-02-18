| 10.5°C Dublin

‘Give us more weapons and we will destroy the occupier’ – Ukrainians plead as Russian attacks escalate

Western leaders meet in Munich as war hits the one-year mark

A Ukrainian mortar team prepares to fire on a Russian position in Bakhmut. Photo: John Moore Expand

Dominic Nicholls

UKRAINIAN soldiers fighting to hold off a Russian push on the small eastern city of Bakhmut pleaded for more weapons from the outside world as senior western leaders met in Munich yesterday to assess the year-long war shaking Europe.

Give us more military equipment, more weapons, and we will deal with the Russian occupier, we will destroy them,” said Dmytro, a serviceman standing in the snow near Bakhmut, echoing a plea by his president to the Munich conference.

