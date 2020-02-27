'Give up trolling on social media for Lent,' Pope urges Catholics

Pope Francis yesterday issued a plea for Catholics around the world to give up trolling on social media for Lent.

The Pontiff said believers should observe a fast not just of food but of online insults in order for them to get nearer to God in the run-up to Easter.

The Pope issued his Ash Wednesday appeal for more online decorum in an address to 12,000 people in St Peter's Square ahead of the 40-day period of abstinence.

Lent, he said in remarks that were apparently off-the-cuff, "is a time to give up useless words, gossip, rumours, tittle-tattle and speak to the Lord on first name terms".

"We live in an atmosphere polluted by verbal violence, too many offensive and harmful words, which are amplified by the internet. People insult each other as if they were saying 'Good Day'," he said.

"Lent is a time to disconnect from cell phones and connect to the Gospel," he added, saying that Catholics should imitate Jesus's retreat to the desert and seek silence.

In recent years, Francis himself has been on the receiving end of vicious online attacks from ultra-conservative Catholic websites and often anonymous Twitter feeds.

He has faced criticism from hardliners for his stance on immigration, climate change, and social issues, including moves to re-examine the church's teachings about sex.

The Pope has reached out to the LGBT+ community and divorcees, while expressing concern for the poor and the environment.

Last September, he hit back, saying that while he welcomed "constructive criticism" he had no time for "those who smile while stabbing you in the back".

Yesterday, he celebrated Ash Wednesday in traditional fashion, having ashes rubbed on his forehead to remind Christians of mortality and that everyone will one day become dust.

