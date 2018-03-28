Girlfriend (18) of French supermarket killer held for terrorist conspiracy
Girlfriend of Carcassonne attacker under investigation
FRENCH judges placed the 18-year old girlfriend of the Islamist gunman who killed four people in southern France last week under formal investigation, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
Named only as Marine P, Redouane Lakdim's partner is being investigated for terrorist conspiracy, the source said. She remains in temporary custody.
Under the French legal system, being "placed under investigation" is a step judicial investigators can take if they have serious grounds for suspecting an offence. It often but not always leads to trial.
Her sister told French television that she had shown no signs of radicalisation.
Marine, who lived with her parents, was arrested within hours of the attacks committed on Friday in Carcassonne and nearby Trèbes in southern France.
Lakdim was shot dead by security forces at the scene.
