Giorgia Meloni’s election victory puts Italy on a collision course with the EU

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of Brothers of Italy, is set to become Italy’s first female prime minister. Photo: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Giorgia Meloni will forge alliances with other Eurosceptic right-wing governments to strengthen Italy’s hand in her upcoming battles with Brussels.

Ms Meloni, who is set to become Italy’s first female prime minister after elections on Sunday, is on a collision course with the EU.

Her economic policies will require renegotiation of Italy’s pandemic economic recovery plan, which is tied to €200bn in EU funding in a country with huge public debt.

Brussels has ruled out renegotiating the plan but Ms Meloni will try anyway. More clashes with Rome are likely over migration.

Conscious of the fascist roots of Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned on Friday she had “tools” to stop backsliding on democratic standards.

Ms Meloni’s election victory was immediately hailed by Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, and Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland.

Warsaw and Budapest have long been at odds with the European Commission over the rule of law, gay rights and media freedom.

Like Ms Meloni, both talk of right-wing Christian values and national pride.

Ms Meloni, at the head of founding EU member Italy and the bloc’s third largest economy, will prove a valuable ally to the more traditional bad boys of Brussels.

Three unashamedly nationalist EU leaders with a bone to pick with Brussels and vetoes to wield suggest some stormy summits in store in the Belgian capital.

Marine Le Pen, of France’s National Rally, and Spain’s Vox party also offered Ms Meloni their congratulations. Ms Le Pen said the triumph was a blow to the “anti-democratic and arrogant European Union”.

Ms Le Pen is already part of a pan-European political alliance with Italy’s Lega, one of Ms Meloni’s coalition partners.

The EU has now had years of practice in constraining and containing the hard right since there was a surge of support for it in the 2014 European elections.

Italy will not be pursuing its own version of Brexit and it won’t be leaving the eurozone.

But the end of Mario Draghi’s premiership will cost Rome much influence in Brussels, where the former European Central Bank (ECB) president was respected and admired.

Mr Draghi, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz travelled together to Kyiv in June to show their support for Ukraine.

Italy’s election of the most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini may now have ramifications for the EU’s sanctions against Russia.

EU sanctions can only be applied with the unanimous agreement of all 27 member states.

Poland is hawkish on Moscow but Mr Orban, one of Ms Meloni’s political idols, is far softer.

Mr Orban believes the sanctions are economic suicide. He blocked EU measures until Hungary got a carve-out from the embargo on Russian oil.

When in opposition, Ms Meloni backed the sending of weapons to Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions, but she has a history of admiration for Russian president Vladimir Putin. Her coalition partners, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, meanwhile, are unabashed cheerleaders of Putin.

The EU is working on the next set of sanctions against Moscow.

Will Ms Meloni continue to be tough on Ukraine or will she soften under pressure from her coalition partners and Mr Orban? (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

