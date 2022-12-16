| -2.5°C Dublin

Gift given to top Polish police officer during visit to Ukraine explodes on his return to Warsaw

Blast caused commander and civilian employee to suffer minor injuries

Lyudmila Butsenko (69) injured by shrapnel sits in her hospital bed in Donetsk. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko Expand

Lyudmila Butsenko (69) injured by shrapnel sits in her hospital bed in Donetsk. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Emma Farge

A gift that Poland’s top police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at national police headquarters in Warsaw, causing the commander and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries, the Polish interior ministry has said.

The explosion happened in a room next to the office of Gen Jaroslaw Szymczyk on Wednesday morning, the ministry said.

