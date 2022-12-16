Gift given to top Polish police officer during visit to Ukraine explodes on his return to Warsaw

A gift that Poland’s top police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at national police headquarters in Warsaw, causing the commander and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries, the Polish interior ministry has said.

The explosion happened in a room next to the office of Gen Jaroslaw Szymczyk on Wednesday morning, the ministry said.

It did not specify what object the Polish commander had received during the working visit to Ukraine.

Mr Szymczyk met with leaders of the Ukrainian police and emergency services on Sunday and Monday, the ministry said.

It said he has been in hospital since Wednesday for observation, while the civilian employee did not require hospital admission.

Following the explosion “the Polish side has asked the Ukrainian side to provide relevant explanations”, the ministry said.

Read More

Poland is an ally of Ukraine and has offered the neighbouring country various kinds of support, including military and humanitarian aid, since Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24. Poland has also accepted a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said yesterday that further strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure have left millions of people without heat, clean water or electricity as temperatures plummet and 18 million people now rely on humanitarian aid.

Moscow says the assaults do not target civilians and are meant to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight and push it to negotiate. Kyiv says the attacks are a war crime.

In a speech to the Human Rights Council following a trip to Ukraine last week, Mr Turk said Russian strikes were exposing millions of people to “extreme hardship”.

“Additional strikes could lead to a further serious deterioration in the humanitarian situation and spark more displacement,” he said. He called the war an “unmitigated tragedy and disaster”.

Mr Turk was addressing the council to formally present a report which found Russian forces killed at least 441 civilians in the early days of the invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia, which was suspended from the Geneva-based body earlier this year but can still join discussions, left its seat empty at the meeting. Its diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.