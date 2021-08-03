Giant panda gives birth to ‘lively, pink and plump’ twins in French zoo

Giant panda Huan Huan at Beauval Zoo on Sunday, just hours before giving birth to twin cubs. Photo: ZooParc de Beauval/Reuters

A giant panda, on loan to France from China, gave birth to two female twin cubs yesterday, a French zoo announced, declaring “they are very lively, pink and plump”.

Beauval Zoo, south of Paris, said the twins were born shortly after 1am.

They weigh 149 and 129 grams (5.3 and 4.6oz).

Their mother, Huan Huan, and father, Yuan Zi, are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting good ties with France.

The twins are their second and third cubs after the first panda ever born in France, Yuan Meng, in 2017.

“Huan Huan is taking care of them very well,” the zoo said in a statement..

“She took them in her mouth to lick them and clean them. We can hear little cries.”

The zoo said the sex of the cubs was determined by the Chinese experts in charge of taking care of them, but this will need to be definitively confirmed when they are several months old.

The births come after the zoo announced with great joy in March that Huan Huan and Yuan Zi had “mated eight times”.

Veterinarians then carried out an artificial insemination “to have as much chance as possible” to see a pregnancy.

Giant pandas have difficulty breeding and their pregnancies are notoriously difficult to follow.

“We just lived a moment of rare intensity,” said Beauval Zoo director Delphine

Delord.

“These births are always very exceptional but they also bring some surprises.”

The cubs will not be named before 100 days. They will spend a few years in France before being sent to China, the zoo said.

Other nations in Europe also have giant pandas, including Britain, Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland.

There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China and about 500 in captivity worldwide.

For decades, China gifted friendly nations with its unofficial national mascot in what was known as “panda diplomacy”.

More recently, the country has loaned pandas to zoos on commercial terms.