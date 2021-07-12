Germany’s Green Party rules out leadership challenge amid financial misreporting and plagiarism allegations

Germany’s Green Party has dismissed plans for a leadership challenge despite hitting its lowest approval rating since March.

Robert Habeck, current deputy chief of the party, said he has no plans to try and unseat Annalena Baerbock, even though the Greens have slipped to 17pc in the polls.

He said there was “no debate” about replacing the leader, reminding the German public that Ms Baerbock was backed by almost 100pc of party members when she was elected.

“Now it’s a matter of making the best of the faith that the party has given her,” he told German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.

Ms Baerbock took over in April with the Greens’ poll numbers indicating it was on course to win the chancellorship in September’s elections as part of a coalition government.

But the Greens increasingly seem like outsiders after a number of missteps including financial misreporting issues and allegations of plagiarism.

“The last few weeks have not been a masterpiece,” Mr Habeck conceded, “but we have to chalk up the mistakes to our own failings.”

In May, it emerged Ms Baerbock had failed to declare euros €25,500 in additional income. However, Mr Habeck said many of the rules surrounding declarations of bonuses were difficult to comply with, even for seasoned political figures.

“These processes were surprising for everyone,” he said.Last month, Ms Baerbock faced allegations she had plagiarised part of a book she released entitled Now: How We Can Renew Our Country.

The Greens hit back against the allegations, claiming they were part of an “attempted character assassination” against the new candidate.

The poll, published by research institute Insa, places the Greens level with the Social Democrats and just ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany on 11pc.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats are in first place with a projected 28pc of the vote.

According to current polling, the Green Party would not be able to form a government unless it joins a multi-party coalition which appears unlikely.