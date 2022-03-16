Germany’s Covid ‘Freedom Day’ is threatened by rising cases

Workers set up beds inside a stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital for coronavirus in Changchun as 30 million people are under strict curbs in China. Photo: China Daily via REUTERS

Several German regions have said they will keep many of the measures in place as the country recorded almost 200,000 new infections yesterday.

Plans for a coronavirus “Freedom Day” are under threat in Germany as infections are rising rapidly.

The government intends to lift almost all remaining national restrictions on Sunday.

Germany still has tough lockdown restrictions in place with proof of vaccination or a negative test required to enter restaurants and pubs, and masks are still compulsory in all public indoor areas. Children are required to take regular tests to attend school and nurseries.

The government earmarked March 20 as Germany’s Freedom Day several weeks ago, in light of the lower threat from the Omicron variant, and pledged to lift all measures except a mask requirement on public transport and in health facilities.

But a sharp rise in cases – culminating in yesterday’s record 198,888 new infections in just 24 hours – has triggered opposition to the plans from figures including the health minister, Karl Lauterbach.

“Germany now has the highest coronavirus incidence in Europe,” Mr Lauterbach said.

“Too many think the pandemic is over because Omicron is harmless. That’s wrong – 200 people die a day and the trend is rising. Therefore there can be no Freedom Day.”

Supporters of the government plans say deaths and hospital admissions are far lower than last year and the restrictions are no longer justified because the health system is not under threat.

Currently, 2,226 intensive care beds are occupied by Covid patients, compared with 4,773 on December 3, when Germany was in the grip of the Delta variant.

The Freedom Day plans are set to be debated in parliament today.

The debate comes as the Netherlands announced it was dropping its last coronavirus restrictions yesterday.

From next week, face masks will no longer be mandatory on Dutch public transport and compulsory tests to enter large public events will be scrapped.

The country will also drop its requirement for international travellers to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter.

The Netherlands is the latest European country to end almost all coronavirus restrictions, following Ireland, the UK, Denmark and Austria.

France dropped its vaccine passport for entry to venues and events this week, and no longer requires face masks except on public transport.

But while Europe is lifting restrictions, nearly 30 million are under strict curbs in China. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

