Germany’s Angela Merkel wants to give up party leadership - but remain chancellor

Angela Merkel has reportedly told her party that she is prepared to step down as its leader but remain as German chancellor.

News agency dpa cited unidentified party sources in its report as the leadership of Mrs Merkel's party met following a state election in which both her conservative Christian Democratic Union and its partners in the national government, the centre-left Social Democrats, lost significant ground.

Mass-circulation daily Bild reported, citing sources in the CDU leadership, that Mrs Merkel said she would not run again for the party leadership.

Mrs Merkel's predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, stepped down as leader of his party in 2004 but remained chancellor.

