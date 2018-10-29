Germany's Angela Merkel confirms she will give up party leadership

Angela Merkel has said this will be her final term as German chancellor, confirming that she will not run in 2021.

Ms Merkel confirmed on Monday she would not seek re-election as chairwoman of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in December, heralding the beginning of the end of her 13-year era of dominance in European politics.

"Firstly, at the next CDU party congress in December in Hamburg, I will not put myself forward again as candidate for the CDU chair," she told reporters, drawing the consequences of setbacks for the CDU in a regional vote on Sunday.

"Secondly, this fourth term is my last as German chancellor. At the federal election in 2021, I will not stand again as chancellor candidate, nor as a candidate for the Bundestag, and ... I won't seek any further political offices," she added.

