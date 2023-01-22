‘Germany won’t stand in the way if Poland sends its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine’, minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talks to German soldiers at a Leopard 2 main tank in Ostenholz, Germany, last October. Photo: Moritz Frankenberg/DPA via AP

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has.

In an interview with French television LCI broadcast tonight, she was asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without Germany approval.