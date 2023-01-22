‘Germany won’t stand in the way if Poland sends its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine’, minister

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has.
In an interview with French television LCI broadcast tonight, she was asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without Germany approval.
Speaking through a translator, Baerbock said: "For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way.”
Meanwhile German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of tanks to Ukraine, whichever way it may go.
Speaking in an interview on Germany's ARD TV, he said that Germany would not make a hasty decision because the government had many factors to consider, including consequences at home for the security of the German population.
