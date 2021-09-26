Germany votes: Angela Merkel’s CDU party set for worst-ever national election result

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party is tonight heading for its worst-ever result in a national election.

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats and Mr Merkel’s centre-right bloc both laid claim on Sunday to lead the country's next government.

The outcome appeared to put Europe's biggest economy on course for lengthy haggling to form a new government, while Ms Merkel stays on in a caretaker role until a successor is sworn in.

A three-party governing coalition, with two opposition parties that have traditionally been in rival ideological camps — the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats — would provide the likeliest route to power for both leading candidates.

Only one of the three candidates to succeed Ms Merkel, who chose not to run for a fifth term, looked happy after Sunday's vote: the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz, the outgoing vice chancellor and finance minister who pulled his party out of a years-long slump.

Mr Scholz said the predicted results were “a very clear mandate to ensure now that we put together a good, pragmatic government for Germany”.

The Greens made their first bid for the chancellery with co-leader Annalena Baerbock, who fell well short of overtaking Germany’s two traditional big parties after a gaffe-strewn campaign.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state who outmaneuvered a more popular rival to secure the nomination of Ms Merkel’s CDU, struggled to motivate the party’s base and made missteps of his own.

Projections from ARD public television, based on exit polls and early counting, put voters’ support at 25.7pc for the Social Democrats and 24.5pc for the CDU.

Separate projections for ZDF public television had the Social Democrats ahead by 26pc to 24.5pc.

No winning party in a German national election had previously taken less than 31pc of the vote.

Both projections gave the Greens about 14pc and the Free Democrats 12pc.

“Of course, this is a loss of votes that isn't pretty,” Mr Laschet said of results that looked set to undercut by a distance the CDU's previous worst showing of 31pc in 1949. But with Ms Merkel departing after 16 years in power, “no one had an incumbent bonus in this election”, he noted.

Mr Laschet earlier told cheering supporters that “we will do everything we can to form a government under the Union’s leadership, because Germany now needs a coalition for the future that modernises our country”.

Now it looks like both Mr Laschet and Mr Scholz will be courting the same two parties. The Greens traditionally lean toward the Social Democrats and the Free Democrats toward the CDU, but neither ruled out going the other way.

The other option was a repeat of the outgoing “grand coalition” of the CDU and Social Democrats that has run Germany for 12 of Ms Merkel's 16 years in power, but there was little obvious appetite for that after years of government squabbling.

“Everyone thinks that...this ‘grand coalition’ isn't promising for the future, regardless of who is No 1 and No 2,” Mr Laschet said. “We need a real new beginning.”

The Free Democrats' leader, Christian Lindner, also appeared keen to govern, making an overture toward the Greens.

“About 75pc of Germans didn't vote for the next chancellor's party,” Mr Lindner said in a discussion on ZDF television with all parties' leaders. “So it might be advisable...that the Greens and Free Democrats first speak to each other to structure everything that follows.”

While the Greens improved their support from the last election in 2017, they had higher expectations for Sunday's vote.

Two parties weren't in contention to join Germany's next government. The Left Party was projected to win only 5pc, the bare minimum needed to remain in parliament. The far-right Alternative for Germany — which no one else wants to work with — was seen winning around 11pc, below the 12.6pc showing that allowed it to enter parliament for the first time in 2017.

Ms Merkel, who has won plaudits for steering Germany through several major crises, won’t be an easy leader to follow. Her successor will have to oversee the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which Germany so far has weathered relatively well thanks to large rescue programmes.