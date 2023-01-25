| 5.8°C Dublin

Germany to send scores of tanks to help Ukraine fight Russian invasion as Biden says they’ve ‘really stepped up’

  • U.S. providing Abrams tanks, Germany to send Leopard tanks
  • Biden: Tank supplies pose 'no offensive threat' to Russia
  • Germany denies that it is entering war against Russia
  • Russia: 'Extremely dangerous' move escalates confrontation
A electronic ticker tape above a mural in support of Ukraine in Dublin's city centre announces that dozens of Nato's modern battle tanks are to be sent to Ukraine to bolster the fight against Vladimir Putin's invasion, ending weeks of diplomatic deadlock over the supply of armour to the country. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Nandita Bose, Andreas Rinke and Tom Balmforth

The United States said on Wednesday it would supply Ukraine with 31 of its most advanced battle tanks after Germany broke a taboo with a similar announcement, moves lauded by Kyiv as a potential turning point in its battle to turn back Russia's invasion.

The U.S. decision to deliver M1 Abrams tanks helped break a diplomatic logjam with Germany over how to best to help Kyiv in its war with Russia, which hours earlier had condemned Berlin's decision to provide Leopard 2 tanks as a dangerous provocation.

