Germany to ramp up military spend in major €100bn defence policy shift

Vladimir Putin “wants to create a Russian empire”, Germany’s chancellor warned yesterday as he announced €100bn of extra military spending in a rejection of Merkel-era defence policy.

It came as the EU announced it would take the unprecedented step of supplying weapons to Ukraine.

“For the first time ever, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment for a country that is under attack. This is a watershed moment,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

Chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell said: “Another taboo has fallen. The taboo that the EU was not providing arms in a war.” A fund will be used to finance the supply of “lethal material” to the Ukrainian army as well as first aid, protective equipment and medical supplies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country would now exceed Nato defence spending targets after years of missing them. He warned the invasion of Ukraine by the “warmonger” Russian president was “a turning point” for Germany and Europe.

“This means the world after is different than the world before,” Mr Scholz said. “We must dissuade Putin from his war course.”

He promised to invest more than the Nato target of 2pc of GDP “from now on, year after year” and pledged an immediate €100bn, more than double Germany’s defence budget last year.

“We will have to invest more in the security of our country to protect our freedom and democracy,” Mr Scholz told a session of the Bundestag.

“The aim is a powerful, state of the art, advanced army that protects us reliably,” he added.

Germany currently spends just 1.5pc of its GDP on defence. That drew criticism from Nato allies, including from Donald Trump when he was US president, who attacked then German chancellor Angela Merkel for her reluctance to spend more on an under-equipped German army.

It is a signal that Berlin could return to the crucial Cold War role played by West Germany in Nato, which has moved to bolster defences in the East since the Russian invasion.

Since the end of the Cold War, Germany has reduced its troop strength from 500,000 to about 200,000 today. On the day Mr Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, Alfons Mais, the chief of the German land army, admitted that the Bundeswehr was in a desperate state and was “more or less bare”.

“The options we can offer to politicians to support [Nato] are extremely limited,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Mr Scholz said Germany would boost its presence on Nato’s eastern flank and suggested Germany could join the defence of allied airspace with anti-aircraft rockets.

Yesterday, he said the “inhuman” invasion called into question Mr Putin’s “own oppressive regime”. “This is against international law. Nothing and nobody can justify that,” he said.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]