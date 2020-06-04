Germany to advise against UK travel over quarantine plan

Germany is to advise its citizens against all travel to the UK because of its government's quarantine regulations.

Angela Merkel's government announced that it will lift its general warning against all international travel for much of Europe from June 15, when Germany's borders are set to reopen.

But it will issue special advice that travel to the UK is "strongly discouraged" because of the British requirement that all international arrivals self-isolate for 14 days.

"This applies to the UK, as long as there is a 14-day quarantine requirement for all entering the country," said German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

The move will come as a blow to the UK government as it seeks to negotiate "air bridge" agreements to enable quarantine-free travel with countries deemed at low risk.

Talks have so far opened with Portugal, France, Greece and Spain, but the German foreign ministry said yesterday it was "not aware of any discussions with the UK about an air bridge".

Germany is widely seen as among the most successful at containing the virus.

Ms Merkel's government has previously rebuffed overtures to agree bilateral travel deals.

Under the measures announced by Mr Maas, Germany will lift its warning against travel to the EU and Schengen Area from June 15, when borders with France, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark are due to reopen.

The warning will also be lifted for the UK - but will be replaced with the new advice.

Germany will also continue to advise against travel to Spain and Norway as they are yet to reopen their borders. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent