Germany threatens to halt Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Ukraine is invaded

Anatoliy (L) and other Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade in a trench on the front line on January 18, 2022 in Pisky, Ukraine.

Ira, Katya and Alyona, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade, on the front line on January 18, 2022 in Pisky, Ukraine. Negotiations last week between Russian and Western diplomats, who were hoping to defuse the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, ended inconclusively. In recent months, Russia has amassed forces and military equipment near the Ukrainian border, raising the specter of a possible invasion of the country's east, where separatists have waged a nearly 8-year war against the Ukrainian government. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrive for a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Reuters /Maxim Shemetov

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe in Russia. Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

Germany signalled yesterday that it could halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine, and Western nations rallied behind Kiev over a Russian troop build-up that has stoked fears of war.

Stepping up diplomacy after talks with Russia ended in stalemate last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kiev today before heading to Berlin to discuss “joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine” with German, British and French officials.

As fears of conflict rose, Britain said this week it had begun supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, Canada’s foreign minister visited Ukraine and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held talks in Moscow and Kiev to try to ease tensions.

Ms Baerbock warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack its neighbour, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled that Berlin’s response might include stopping the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bringing gas to Germany.

Asked about the pipeline after meeting Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, Mr Scholz said it was “clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine”.

Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack and that everything would be on the table. This would include Nor d Stream 2, which has been built but has not yet secured approval to open.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting Ms Baerbock yesterday that the pipeline would increase European energy security when it is open, and that “attempts to politicise this project” would be counter-productive.

Russia denies plans to attack Ukraine but says it could take unspecified military action unless its demands – including a promise by the Nato alliance never to admit Kiev – are met.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops remain near Ukraine’s borders and Moscow has also sent troops and military hardware to Belarus this week in preparation for drills with its close ally that have caused further concern in the West.

The tensions have helped push the Russian rouble down against the US dollar and Russian stocks have fallen.

In Berlin, Mr Stoltenberg said he had invited Nato allies and Russia to a further series of meetings at the Nato-Russia Council to discuss ways to improve the security situation, after an inconclusive first round of talks in two years last week.

“Nato’s allies are prepared to discuss concrete proposals on how to reduce risks and enhance transparency regarding military activities and how to reduce space and cyber threats,” he told a joint news conference with Mr Scholz.

“We are also prepared to resume the exchange of briefings on exercises and our respective nuclear policies.”

Although the West is rallying behind Ukraine, the former Soviet republic is not a Nato member and it has no treaty obligations to defend it. US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine to fight Russian soldiers.

Following up on last week’s talks with Russia, which produced no breakthrough, Mr Blinken will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev today, the US State Department said.

“The United States does not want conflict. We want peace,” a senior US State Department official told reporters.