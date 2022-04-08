Germany put under pressure to phase out Russian gas imports

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson will today press Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, to phase out the country’s imports of Russian gas more quickly as the leaders meet face-to-face to hold talks about the Ukraine war.

Mr Johnson and his German counterpart will also discuss whether to agree to a new joint package of military equipment for Ukrainian forces fighting off the Russian invasion.

London has gone further than Berlin in vowing to end Russian energy imports, in large part because Germany is much more reliant on Russian gas.

The two men are due to hold a joint press conference in Downing Street. A senior government source told The Daily Telegraph: “There will be encouragement to become less reliant on Russian gas and ramp up to maximum sanctions as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, Italy’s prime minister has warned European consumers that they may have to give up their air conditioning to help secure peace in Ukraine.

Mario Draghi said: “If the price of gas can be exchanged for peace, what do we choose? Peace? Or to have the air conditioning running in the summer?”

“As long as the West continues buying Russian gas and oil, it is supporting Ukraine with one hand while supporting the Russian war machine with another hand,” said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, after he addressed Nato and EU members in Brussels yesterday.

The EU was yesterday poised to back a ban on Russian coal imports, its first move against Russian energy, as momentum builds behind new measures after evidence of suspected Russian war crimes.

Europe spends €20m a day on Russian coal but €852m on oil and gas, which are not subject to any sanctions.

The European Commission is drafting possible future measures against oil, but Mr Draghi said: “A gas embargo is not yet on the table and I don’t know if it will ever be.”

EU sanctions require the unanimous support of all 27 member states, but many, including Italy and Germany are dependent on Russian gas.

Germany and Hungary have ruled out sanctions on Kremlin-controlled gas. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

