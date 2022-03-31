| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Germany now prepares to ration gas amid fears supplies may run out due to energy crunch

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

James Crisp, Joe Barnes and Rachel Millard

Germany took a step towards rationing its gas supply yesterday amid EU divisions over how to respond to Vladimir Putin’s demand for all Russian energy supplies to be paid for in roubles.

The Russian president has warned foreign gas importers they must pay in rubles rather than dollars and euro, as he seeks to dodge sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine and prop up his country’s currency.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy