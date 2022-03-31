Germany now prepares to ration gas amid fears supplies may run out due to energy crunch

Germany took a step towards rationing its gas supply yesterday amid EU divisions over how to respond to Vladimir Putin’s demand for all Russian energy supplies to be paid for in roubles.

The Russian president has warned foreign gas importers they must pay in rubles rather than dollars and euro, as he seeks to dodge sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine and prop up his country’s currency.

As fears grow that Moscow could turn off the taps, Berlin’s plan to manage supplies could mean Europe’s largest economy, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, starts to ration energy supplies.

European countries, with the exception of Hungary, which buys most of its oil and gas from Russia, said the demand to use rubles was a breach of contracts that typically state that payment should be euro or dollars. Diplomats accused Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, who blocked an EU-wide rejection of the ultimatum, of “preferring rubles to euros”.

Gas prices rose by up to 15pc before falling back after Moscow said the new rules would not be imposed today as previously feared, and would “take time” to come into force.

Major European gas buyers Uniper, OMV and Engie said yesterday that they had not yet received official notification of any change in payments from Gazprom.

Robert Habeck, Germany’s energy minister, appealed to his countrymen to save as much energy as possible and warned there were serious signs that supplies could dwindle.

Mr Habeck said: “I would like to combine the warning level with the appeal to companies and private consumers to help us, help Germany, help Ukraine by saving gas.”

German industries would be forced to shut down within weeks if Mr Putin weaponised supplies by cutting them.

Germany has promised to wean itself off the Kremlin’s energy by mid-2024 and cancelled the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia but depends on Moscow for more than half its natural gas supplies. Government advisers reduced the country’s 2022 growth forecast, warning that the economy will expand by only 1.8pc, compared with the 4.6pc predicted in November.

In London, Downing Street officials yesterday said the UK would not pay for Russian commodities or energy in rubles. Britain gets about 3pc of its gas from Russia and has embargoed Russian oil.

France, which gets 20pc of its gas from Russia, said it was preparing itself for “all possible scenarios”, while the Netherlands asked businesses and households to cut consumption.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said he would accelerate its plans to ditch Russian energy entirely.

Warsaw imports half its gas from Russia but said it would end Kremlin-controlled oil and gas imports by the end of the year. It is also banning Russian coal from May. Poland generates nearly 80pc of its energy from domestic coal and demanded Brussels impose an EU tax on Russian energy,

The move follows the failure by EU leaders to expand sanctions on Russia to include oil and gas. The European Commission has set 2030 as a possible date to phase out oil and gas imports.

Germany and Hungary opposed the sanctions, which requires unanimous support from all 27 member states.

It emerged yesterday that Budapest blocked EU countries from adopting a joint rejection of Russia’s demands for gas bills to be paid in rubles.

At a meeting of national finance experts and Commission officials, Budapest was the only EU capital to speak in favour of accepting Moscow’s demand.

Even Bulgaria, which obtains 90pc of its gas from state-owned Gazprom, fell into line.

Hungarian officials said the issue must be left as a “free choice” for national governments or kicked up to leaders’ level at a future European Council summit, where Mr Orban would probably veto the move.

Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary’s secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations, said the EU could not “make decisions on how payments on contracts of individual countries are being fulfilled” and did not have a common policy on energy acquisition.

Meanwhile, a senior political figure in the Ukrainian city of Lviv warned France and Germany that they risked compromising with “Nazis” if they did not do more to help Ukraine.

French firms, including the car giant Renault and retailer Leroy Merlin, have continued operations in Russia, while most other Western businesses have already pulled out.

Maksym Kozytskyy, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, said: “Russia’s actions are like Nazis, so if Europe is ready to make compromises with Nazis, this is their choice.

“For someone in Europe, fuel is getting expensive. For someone in Ukraine it’s the price of thousands of lives.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)