Germany marks 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell

Germany is marking 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell, a pivotal moment in the events that brought down Communism in eastern Europe.

Leaders from Germany and other European nations are attending ceremonies on Saturday in Berlin recalling the peaceful protests that piled pressure on East Germany's government to allow its citizens free passage to the west on November 9 1989.

A general view shows the art installation "Visions in Motion" at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 8, 2019. On November 9th Germany will mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall (Berliner Mauer) in 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The main commemoration is being held at Bernauer Strasse, where one of the last parts of the wall that divided the city for 28 years still stands.

Light installations, concerts and public debates are also being held throughout the city and other parts of Germany to mark the anniversary.

Police special forces officers secure the area ahead of a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Wall memorial on Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, Germany November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

PA Media