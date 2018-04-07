News Europe

Saturday 7 April 2018

Germany latest: 'Suspicious object' found in van that ploughed into pedestrians, killing three and injuring 20

  • Police say driver shot himself after ploughing into pedestrians
  • Three people killed, around 20 injured
  • Some in a 'serious condition'
  • Suspicious object found in the van
  • Not yet known if the incident was terror-related
  • Police checking reports other perpetrators may have fled from the van
Police gather in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. A vehicle crashed into a crowd Saturday in the western German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others. The German news agency dpa has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)
Rescuers stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. A vehicle crashed into a crowd Saturday in the western German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others. The German news agency dpa has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)
Ambulances in downtown Muenster, Germany Photo: (dpa via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Three people have been killed and 20 were injured when a van crashed into a crowd in front of a popular bar in Muenster, a German police spokesman said.

Police say the driver then took his own life after ploughing into dozens of people.

Police vans in downtown Muenster Photo: (dpa via AP)
Police block a street near a place where a vehicle drove into a group of people killing several and injured many in Muenster Germany Photo: Reuters

They are urging people to avoid the city centre near the Kiepenkerl statue in the old town.

The area has been cordoned off as a suspicious object has been found in the van and police are still examining what kind of an object it is and whether it is dangerous.

A German police spokeswoman told Reuters: "There are several dead, including the suspect".

"The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out," a security source added.

Police said they are checking reports that other perpetrators may have fled from the van which crashed into the crowd.

"There are some eyewitness accounts of other culprits possibly having fled the vehicle," said Andreas Bode, Muenster Police spokesman.

It is not yet known if the incident was terror-related.

With additional reporting from the Press Association

Reuters

