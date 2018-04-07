Three people have been killed and 20 were injured when a van crashed into a crowd in front of a popular bar in Muenster, a German police spokesman said.

Germany latest: 'Suspicious object' found in van that ploughed into pedestrians, killing three and injuring 20

Police say the driver then took his own life after ploughing into dozens of people.

Police vans in downtown Muenster Photo: (dpa via AP) Police block a street near a place where a vehicle drove into a group of people killing several and injured many in Muenster Germany Photo: Reuters

They are urging people to avoid the city centre near the Kiepenkerl statue in the old town. The area has been cordoned off as a suspicious object has been found in the van and police are still examining what kind of an object it is and whether it is dangerous.

A German police spokeswoman told Reuters: "There are several dead, including the suspect". "The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out," a security source added.

Police said they are checking reports that other perpetrators may have fled from the van which crashed into the crowd. "There are some eyewitness accounts of other culprits possibly having fled the vehicle," said Andreas Bode, Muenster Police spokesman.

It is not yet known if the incident was terror-related. With additional reporting from the Press Association

