Germany is not divided over Covid, insists new leader Scholz as protests over Covid restrictions continue

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. Thousands of people have taken to the streets for a second weekend in a row to protest Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: AP

Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz has insisted the country “is not divided” over Covid-19 restrictions, despite thousands taking to the streets to protest against them for the second weekend in a row.

“Having different opinions does not equal division,” Mr Scholz told Germany’s popular Bild am Sonntag newspaper. “We are allowed to argue.”

Mr Scholz, who officially became chancellor last week, added that he is “also the chancellor of the unvaccinated”.

But thousands of protesters took to the streets in several cities across Germany to protest against the latest pandemic measures on Saturday.

Around 10,000 people demonstrated in Hamburg under the motto “keep your hands off our children”, according to police.

Riots also broke out in the southern district of Reutlingen and in Greiz, a town in the southern state of Thuringia.

It comes a week after similar protests, including one in Saxony at which corona-sceptics marched outside the home of the region’s health minister with flaming torches and drums, drawing comparisons to Nazi-era rallies.

“I am convinced that the vast majority of unvaccinated people find these torchlit rallies as repugnant as I do,” Mr Scholz told Bild am Sonntag.

Earlier this month, Germany brought in new pandemic restrictions that affect largely the unvaccinated, in an attempt to break a dangerous fourth wave of the virus.

Those who refuse to get the jab now face contact restrictions and cannot access venues such as theatres, cinemas and restaurants. German politicians also paved the way for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations next year, with a vote due to take place in parliament. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

