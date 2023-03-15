| 1.6°C Dublin

Germany in shock as children in custody over fatal stabbing of 12-year-old girl

Flowers are placed near the area in Freudenberg, Germany, where the young girl's body was found. Photo: Roberto Pfeil Expand

Close

Madeleine Palmer

Two children have been taken into custody over the killing of a 12-year-old girl in the town of Freudenberg, in western Germany, in a case that has shocked the country.

The girl, who was only identified by her first name Louise due to privacy reasons, went missing on Saturday after visiting a friend.

