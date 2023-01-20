| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Germany has wavered on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – why does it matter?

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine near Chornobyl, Ukraine January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Expand

Close

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine near Chornobyl, Ukraine January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine near Chornobyl, Ukraine January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine near Chornobyl, Ukraine January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Chris Stevenson

Defence leaders from Nato nations and other countries are meeting at Ramstein air base in Germany today to discuss sending tanks, particularly Leopard 2 tanks made by Germany.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says they are crucial to replenish his nation's military hardaware ahead of what he believes will be increased Russian offences in the coming weeks – with intense fighting having already been taking place in eastern Ukraine for weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy