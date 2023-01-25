| 9.7°C Dublin

Germany finally agrees to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine despite Russian warnings

Close

Frank Jordans

The German government has confirmed it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday Germany is "acting in close co-ordination" with its allies.

