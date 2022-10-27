Germany faces battle with EU as it announces new plan to decriminalise marijuana to ‘protect children’

A man carries a sign reading 'Not criminal' in front of the Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin last April

Germany risks being turned into a drug tourism haven akin to the Netherlands if it goes ahead with a plan to decriminalise the sale of cannabis, the country’s conservatives have warned.

According to a new plan announced yesterday by health minister Karl Lauterbach, adults over 21 would be allowed to buy up to 30g for personal consumption in licensed shops.

“We want to decriminalise cannabis, in order to achieve more protection for children and better health protection in general,” he said.

‘A purely repressive drug policy has failed, that’s why we want to legalise cannabis consumption’

He stressed that the point was to create a “strictly regulated market” that drives drug dealers out of business, explaining that “we want to control the whole market”.

But the conservative government of the largest state, Bavaria, called it “a dangerous signal for the whole of Europe”.

“The federal government must ensure that no incentives are created for drug tourism to Germany,” Klaus Holetschek, the CSU health minister said.

Use of the drug carries “significant and sometimes irreversible health and social risks”, he added.

Germany has said it does not want to repeat the mistakes made in the Netherlands, where murky laws surrounding decriminalisation have left cannabis production in the hands of criminals.

All the weed that will be sold in Germany will have to be grown domestically under licence, but the legislation will have to wait for a green light from Brussels before being passed into law.

Proponents of decriminalisation in Germany argue that teenagers are being sold dangerously strong cannabis that contains harmful chemicals.

Under the plan, consumers will be able to buy marijuana in a shop or grow up to three plants per adult at home.

Initial plans to limit the psychoactive agent THC have been ditched due to difficulties involved in controlling these levels.

Sales will also be taxed not only with Vat but with an additional “cannabis tax”.

‘This means better product quality and thus health protection, as well as relief for our police’

Researchers at the Institute for Competition Economics in Dusseldorf estimated this year that tax revenues generated by decriminalisation could reach over €4.1bn.

The two smaller parties in Olaf Scholz’s centrist coalition, the Greens and the FDP, both popular among younger voters, strongly advocate liberalisation.

“A purely repressive drug policy has failed, that’s why we want to legalise cannabis consumption in a responsible way,” said Justice Minister Marco Buschmann of the FDP.

“This means better product quality and thus health protection, as well as relief for our police officers so that they can concentrate on more important things,” he tweeted.

Mr Scholz has said he was initially reluctant to support legalisation but has since been convinced that it is a good idea. The plan still has to pass hurdles in EU law.

The Bundestag’s legal team in September found that decriminalisation could contravene at least two EU treaties Germany is signed up to.

Particularly problematic will be an agreement among Schengen members that none legalise narcotics that could then be transported across borders.

“If the European Commission’s says this plan is not viable, then we won’t pursue it further,” Mr Lauterbach conceded. But he added: “I can well imagine that legality will be achieved in 2024.”

Several of Germany’s European neighbours have tried licensing cannabis products for medical purposes. The Czech Republic is considering plans to decriminalise possession.

