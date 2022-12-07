| 3.1°C Dublin

Germany arrests 25 suspected of far-right plot to overthrow state and install prince as new ruler

  • Military members among those being investigated
  • Prosecutors: Parliament attack planned by some
  • Over 3,000 security personnel involved in raids
Masked police officers lead Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss away during a raid in Frankfurt, Germany. AP Expand
Police secure the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin. Reuters Expand

Masked police officers lead Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss away during a raid in Frankfurt, Germany. AP

Police secure the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin. Reuters

Germany on Wednesday detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that prosecutors said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state, with some members suspected of plotting an armed attack on the parliament.

Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of QAnon and the Reichsbuerger, who do not recognise the legitimacy of modern Germany, insisting the far larger "Deutsche Reich" still existed despite the Nazis' defeat in World War Two.

