Police secure the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin. Reuters

Twenty-five alleged members and supporters of a far-right terrorist group suspected of aiming to overthrow the German state were detained early on Wednesday during raids across Germany, the federal prosecutor's office said.

One active soldier and several reservists are among those being investigated, a spokesperson for the military intelligence service (BAMAD) said. The active soldier is a member of the Special Forces Command, it said.