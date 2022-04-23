Germany and France armed Russia with €273m cache

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been criticised for stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo: Martin Meissner/Reuters

France and Germany armed Russia with €273m of military hardware that is probably being used in Ukraine, an EU analysis shared with The Daily Telegraph disclosed last night.

They sent equipment, including bombs, rockets, missiles and guns, to Moscow despite an EU-wide embargo on arms shipments to Russia that was introduced in the wake of its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The European Commission was this month forced to close a loophole in its blockade after it was discovered that at least 10 member states exported almost €350m in hardware to Vladimir Putin’s regime – with 78pc supplied by German and French firms.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz faced fierce criticism this week for his reluctance to provide heavy weapons to Ukraine. While efforts by Emmanuel Macron, the French president, to negotiate with Putin have seen him accused of appeasement.

Both Paris and Berlin have resisted an EU ban on buying gas from Russia, with the bloc currently paying Moscow €1bn a day for energy supplies.

The EU report emerged as Boris Johnson warned in New Delhi yesterday that Russia could still win the war, as he announced plans to send British tanks to Poland so Ukraine could receive Warsaw’s Soviet-era T-72 models. Asked if Russia could win the war in Ukraine, the UK prime minister conceded it was a “realistic possibility” and that Moscow was close to seizing Mariupol.

Putin yesterday told Charles Michel, president of the European Council, that the marines holed up in the city’s Azovstal steel plant would be allowed to live if they surrender.

Meanwhile, Mr Scholz pointed to the threat of nuclear war in response to critics over Berlin’s reluctance to provide Ukraine with high-powered arms.

Criticism intensified when it emerged German firms had used the loophole in the EU embargo on arms exports to Russia to make sales worth €121m of “dual-use” equipment, including rifles and special protection vehicles, to Moscow.

Berlin defended its use of the ambiguity within the EU’s 2014 arms blockade, insisting the goods were sold only after the Kremlin guaranteed they were for civilian use, rather than military application.

“If there were indications of any kind of military use, the export licences were not granted,” a spokesman for Germany’s economy ministry said.

France was also found to have been responsible for sending shipments worth €152m to Russia, as part of 76 export licences.

Paris allowed exporters to fulfil contracts agreed before 2014, using a back-door technicality in the EU embargo.

Alongside bombs, rockets and torpedoes, French firms sent thermal-imaging cameras for over 1,000 Russian tanks as well as navigation systems for fighter jets and helicopters.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the EU has introduced further restrictions on the export of dual-use items to Moscow, closing the loophole once used by German firms.

But it took the bloc until its fifth package of sanctions, described as the most draconian ever introduced by Brussels, until the exemption on previously agreed arms sales to Russia was scrapped.

The French government did not comment on its use of the exemption, but has previously defended the “grandfather” clause. The loophole, eventually closed on April 8, was only shut after protests from Baltic and eastern member states.

Envoys from Poland and Lithuania ensured the text of the 2014 arms embargo was amended when it emerged weapons were still pouring into Russia. According to European Commission data, EU countries last year sold Russia weapons and ammunition worth €39m as the Kremlin prepared for its invasion of Ukraine.

Cristian Terhes, a Romanian MEP who shared the EU analysis, said: “While Ukraine is desperately crying out for weapons to defend itself from Putin’s invasion, Germany and France are silent, but were happy enough to quietly and disgracefully sell their wares to Moscow.”

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of Britain’s Commons defence committee, said all Nato states should declare they are not sending arms to Russia at a summit in June as “Russia presents an existential threat to European security”.

