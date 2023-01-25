| 9.4°C Dublin

Germany ‘agrees to send tanks’ to Ukraine

Ready for action: Ukrainian troops check a tank barrel during offensive and assault drills in the Zaporizhzhia region of the country. REUTERS/Stringer Expand

Andreas Rinke and Tom Balmforth

Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do the same to help Kyiv fight off Russia’s invasion, while the United States may supply Abrams tanks, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

While there was no official confirmation from Berlin or Washington by late on Tuesday, officials in Kyiv swiftly hailed what they said was a potential gamechanger on the battlefield in a war that is now 11 months old.

