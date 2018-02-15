Germans plan free public transport to combat fumes

German authorities face legal action by the European Commission because of air quality problems in cities.

The commission promised in January to get tough on pollution and threatened to penalise members that breached EU rules on pollutants such as nitrogen oxide and diesel particulates.

In a letter to the commission, German environment minister Barbara Hendricks, agriculture minister Christian Schmidt and chancellery chief Peter Altmaier proposed low emission zones, free public transport to reduce car use and greater incentives for electric cars.