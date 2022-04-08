Germans intercept radio messages which prove Russians killed civilians

Tetyana Nedashkivska stands next to a grave dug for her husband, Vasyl Nedashkivskiy, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Ukraine. Photo: Oleksii Tarasevich

RADIO messages that prove Russian forces murdered Ukrainian civilians in Bucha have been intercepted by German intelligence.

Russian soldiers were heard openly discussing the killings, according to details leaked to Spiegel magazine in Germany. The communications could play a key role in establishing that Russia committed war crimes.

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, denied responsibility for the Bucha massacre, telling Sky News: “Those dead bodies were not victims of Russian military personnel.”

He also admitted Russia had sustained “significant losses of troops”.

The scale of killing in Bucha emerged last weekend when Russian forces withdrew, leaving the streets littered with the bodies of civilians. Ukraine said 90pc of the corpses collected in Bucha had gunshot wounds.

In the intercepted radio communications, one Russian soldier could be heard saying he had just shot a cyclist.

In another recording a Russian could be heard issuing the order: “Question the soldiers first, then kill them.”

There were also indications that mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group were in Bucha.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday warned that the situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha.

Meanwhile, Russia appeared to give the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the “tragedy” of mounting troop losses and the economic hit as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive.

Moscow’s six-week incursion has seen more than four million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and led to Russia’s near total isolation on the world stage.

In a symbolic move, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, expressing “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis”. Russia then quit the council.

Russia has previously acknowledged its attack has not progressed as quickly as it wanted, but Mr Peskov lamented the rising death toll.

“We have significant losses of troops,” he told Sky News. “It’s a huge tragedy for us.”

Russia is facing its most difficult economic situation for three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier.

Russia says it launched what it calls a “special military operation” on February 24 to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

Following new measures announced this week in response to the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha that were widely condemned by the West as war crimes, Ukraine wants allies to stop buying Russian oil and gas amid divisions in Europe over how far to go on energy restrictions.

“Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose,” Mr Zelensky told the Greek parliament.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify more sanctions against Moscow and derail peace negotiations.

Meanwhile, an EU ban on purchases of Russian coal is set to be pushed back to mid-August following pressure from Germany, two sources told Reuters.

Ukraine accused Hungary of undermining EU unity after Budapest broke ranks with the bloc by saying it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, a Kremlin demand that most in the West had resisted.

On the battlefield, Ukraine says that following a withdrawal from Kyiv’s outskirts, Russia is regrouping to try to gain full control over the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

The besieged southern port of Mariupol, where the mayor said more than 100,000 people were still trapped, was also a target.

“Evacuate! The chances of saving yourself and your family from Russian death are dwindling every day,” Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Authorities in Dnipro, a city in central-eastern Ukraine, also urged women, children and the elderly to leave.

Both sides continued to trade accusations, with Moscow opening a criminal investigation into allegations by a Russian soldier that he was beaten and received death threats while being held in Ukraine as a prisoner of war.

Separately, a social media video verified by Reuters and geolocated to an area west of Kyiv appears to show Ukrainian forces shooting and killing a captured and badly wounded Russian soldier.

In the city of Kharkiv, at least one person was killed and 14 wounded in shelling on Thursday, the regional governor said, while Ukraine’s prosecutor general reported that 26 bodies had been found under two ruined buildings in the town of Borodyanka. Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts.

Nato member have agreed to strengthen support to Ukraine, and the US is looking into new weapons. (Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)