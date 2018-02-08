German workers win the right to a 28-hour week

Under the deal, staff will be allowed to reduce their working week to 28 hours for a period of up to two years.

Employers will not be able to block individual workers from taking up the offer. Those who take advantage of the deal will be paid only for the hours worked, and at the end of two years they will have to return to the full 35-hour working week.

The collective deal was agreed by IG Metall, and for now applies only to around 900,000 workers in the metals and electrical industries in the south-western state of Baden-Wurttemberg.