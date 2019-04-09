German woman who joined Isis accused of letting 'slave' girl (5) die of thirst

A German woman has gone on trial over allegations that as an Islamic State member she allowed a five-year-old girl she kept with her husband as a slave to die of thirst in Iraq.

The 27-year-old, identified only as Jennifer W in line with privacy rules, is charged with murder, a war crime and membership of a terrorist organisation in the Munich trial.

Prosecutors say the woman belonged to the IS "morality police" and she and her husband bought the Yazidi girl as a slave in 2015.

The husband chained the girl outdoors as punishment for wetting her mattress and Jennifer W allegedly did nothing to prevent her dying.

The girl's mother is a co-plaintiff in the case and her lawyers include Amal Clooney, who was not in court.

Press Association