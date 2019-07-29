German troops 'to get free travel in uniform'

German soldiers will be encouraged to travel on the country's rail network in uniform as part of a plan by the new defence minister to make the armed forces "more visible".

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a protégée of chancellor Angela Merkel, is pushing for more military spending as she tries to strengthen the bond between Germans and their armed forces.

She told the Bundestag last week that politicians needed to do more to highlight the sacrifices made by men and women in uniform.

A proposal, that was leaked to the newspaper 'Bild', to provide free train tickets to the country's 180,000 soldiers as long as they are in uniform has met with approval, with a survey that was published yesterday showing that three-quarters of Germans were in favour of it.

But Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer faces a struggle in a country that is still scarred by its aggressive early-20th century militarism. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

