German states plan to lock up Covid quarantine breakers

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said people who have been vaccinated should be able to go back to cinemas and restaurants. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Reuters

Germans who repeatedly refuse to quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus will be locked up in detention centres under tough rules drawn up by regional authorities and permitted by emergency powers.

The eastern state of Saxony has confirmed plans to hold quarantine breakers in a fenced-off section of a refugee camp, to be constructed next week.

Three further states – Baden-Wurttemberg, Brandenburg and Schleswig-Holstein – have also either already created such facilities or are in the process of doing so, a report in Die Welt newspaper yesterday noted.

Read More

In Baden-Wurttemberg, two hospitals will have rooms reserved for repeat offenders, which will be guarded by police. Brandenburg will use a section of a refugee centre, while Schleswig-Holstein will use an area within a juvenile detention centre.

Dr Christoph Degenhart, an expert in administrative law, state governments had been given powers to detain people for breaching quarantine rules under the disease protection act, an emergency law.

It is unclear just how many people have refused to follow quarantine rules in Germany. But several states have said they have no plans to set up similar detention facilities due to the fact so few people had broken the rules.

With debate in Germany highly fractious since the beginning of the winter lockdown, the detention facilities have drawn comparison to political prisons in East Germany. Joana Cotar, an MP for the populist Alternative for Germany party, accused the government of Saxony of “reading too much Orwell”.

Ethical questions around the pandemic were also stirred by comments made by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who said vaccinated people should be allowed to use cinemas and restaurants again.

Read More

Telegraph.co.uk