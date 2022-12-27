| 8.3°C Dublin

German spy agency fears double agent ‘leaked Ukrainian war secrets to Moscow’

Robert Habeck, Germany's vice-chancellor, called the case particularly alarming. Photo: Reuters/Christian Mang

Robert Habeck, Germany&rsquo;s vice-chancellor, called the case particularly alarming. Photo: Reuters/Christian Mang

Nick Squires

Germany’s spy agency fears Moscow was able to turn one of its agents in the months after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, it has emerged.

The agent, who worked for Germany’s foreign intelligence service, the BND, is believed to have had access to secret information about the Ukraine war from Britain’s GCHQ spy agency and the US’s National Security Agency.

