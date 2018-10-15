German police free hostage at Cologne train station

A suspected hostage situation in Cologne is "under control", German police have confirmed.

It is understood that the hostage, believed to be female, has sustained "light injuries".

"The suspect is under control," Cologne police said on social media.

"A female hostage has sustained light injuries and is being tended to."

Earlier this morning, police in Cologne said they had closed parts of the western German city's main railway station because of a hostage situation.

Police officer Christoph Schulte said the incident appeared to have started inside the station.

He said parts of the station, one of the biggest in the country, were closed off as well as Breslauer Platz square behind the station.

There were no immediate details on who was taken hostage or how many people were involved.

German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn tweeted that some of the station's tracks were shut down temporarily.

Police on Twitter told people to avoid the station.

