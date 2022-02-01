German police arrest two suspects following the fatal shooting of two officers

Police officers search the area on a road near the site where two German police officers were fatally shot. Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A police officer works on a road near the site where two German police officers were fatally shot early yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Two suspects were arrested after two police officers were shot dead during a routine traffic stop in Germany yesterday.

One of those arrested was named as Andreas Johannes.

Both were held on suspicion of murder after the officers were found with gunshots to the head.

The officers, aged 29 and 24, had earlier radioed for help, saying they were under fire.

Johannes (38) runs a bakery and a business selling game. He is not believed to have any links to extremism.

The second suspect was not named but is understood to be 32 years old.

The incident took place on a road near the village of Ulmet, near the border with France, at about 4.20am local time.

The officers have not been named but it is understood one was a female trainee aged 24. Her colleague was described as an experienced officer of 29.

They were conducting a patrol at the time of the incident. Details have not been confirmed but according to local reports they radioed in to say they had found game in the boot of a car.

It is believed they may have been investigating a suspected case of poaching.

When reinforcements arrived the trainee officer was dead and the older officer was severely wounded. He died of his injuries shortly after.

Police released the suspect’s photograph and mounted an intense manhunt after they found his identity documents near the scene. His business in the game trade would have meant he was likely to have access to firearms.

Registered hunters can get licences for rifles, shotguns and handguns subject to strict security checks.

“This incident bears the hallmarks of an execution,” Nancy Faeser, the German interior minister, said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

