German ‘mega strike’ brings airports and train stations to a standstill, as disputes also threaten air and rail travel in Europe

Germany has been brought to a standstill by a “mega strike”, as two powerful unions joined to cripple the country’s transport infrastructure.

German airports and train stations resembled ghost towns yesterday as workers downed their tools in a 24-hour walkout, which the country’s media have dubbed a “mega strike”.

It follows industrial action in recent months in several sectors, from the postal service to transport. In one of the largest strikes in years, flights, train services and buses were cancelled across the country.

Public sector union Verdi, which represents 2.5 million workers, teamed up with transport union EVG to call the walkout. They are demanding pay rises of up to 10.5pc for their workers as they seek to balance out raging inflation that was kicked off by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The aim was “to make it unmistakably clear to employers that workers are behind our demands”, said Frank Werneke, the Verdi boss, ahead of negotiations with the government this week.

Deutsche Bahn, the state rail company, criticised the action, describing it as “excessive and overblown”. Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s largest air hub, confirmed that more than a thousand flights had been cancelled.

There had been fears that the strike would also cripple the country’s autobahn system because road workers had joined in, but German authorities confirmed that the roads were still open.

Traffic jams were also not as severe as expected at rush hour as many workers appeared to have taken the chance to work from home.

Local councils have warned that the unions’ demands will bite into the public purse at a time when money is tight.

Municipalities “will be forced to raise taxes for rubbish collection, entrance fees for swimming pools or property tax”, Gerd Landsberg, head of the association of local government, told Bild.

Strikes have affected the transport sector in countries on the Continent as workers seek pay deals that cancel out the costs of inflation.

In Spain, air traffic controllers have walked out on several days throughout this month, while Italy is also preparing for major strikes.

Rail sector workers in France have participated in the massive unrest over Paris’ planned pension reform.

Meanwhile, British Airways is to cancel dozens of flights over the Easter period because of a 10-day strike by security staff. The airline has confirmed that about 5pc of all flights across the strike period will be cancelled, equating to about 16 round trips a day.

The worst hit will be multi-frequency, short-haul flights, with BA’s long-haul services not affected. The action comes as more than 1,500 security workers at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 are set to walk out from March 31 to April 9. British Airways is the worst affected operator as the sole provider of flights from Terminal 5.

Last summer, staff shortages saw thousands of flights cancelled at the airport and long delays for travellers.

It comes as negotiations between Heathrow and Unite the Union, the body representing security staff, appear to have stalled. Heathrow has said that it is deploying an additional 1,000 extra staff to provide assistance over the period.

It is one of several strikes happening across Europe that is having a significant impact on air travel.