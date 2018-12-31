German Isil woman 'let slave girl (5) die of thirst'

A female member of the Isil jihadist group let a five-year-old girl die of thirst in the scorching sun, according to German prosecutors.

While living in then Isil-occupied Mosul, Iraq, the 27-year-old German citizen identified only as Jennifer W and her husband had allegedly bought the child as a household "slave" in 2015.

"After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die of thirst in the scorching heat," they said in a statement.

"The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl."

Prosecutors said they had laid the charges of war crimes, murder and weapons offences back on December 14 in a Munich court that deals with state security and terrorism cases.

Jennifer W had first left Germany in August 2014 and travelled via Turkey and Syria to Iraq where she joined Isil the following month.

Recruited to a vice squad of the militant group's self-styled morality police, she would later patrol the city parks of the Isil-occupied cities of Fallujah and Mosul.

"Her task was to ensure women comply with the behavioural and clothing regulations established by the terrorist organisation," said the statement. "For intimidation, the accused carried an assault rifle of the type Kalashnikov, a pistol and an explosives vest."

In January 2016, months after the child's death, W visited the German embassy in Ankara to apply for new identity papers.

When she left, she was arrested by Turkish security services and extradited days later to Germany. She was initially allowed home but when she attempted to again travel to Syria in June of this year, German police arrested her.

No date has been set yet for the start of the trial. (© Daily Telegraph London)

