German Greens charge ahead in the polls – with a little help from the ‘new Mrs Merkel’

Germany’s Green Party has overtaken Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and is leading the polls ahead of September’s elections.

A dramatic surge in support means the Greens could stage an upset and seize the chancellery from the CDU after Mrs Merkel’s 15 years in power.

German newspapers even asked this week whether Annalena Baerbock, the Greens’ candidate for chancellor, could even be “the new Mrs Merkel”.

Three opinion polls in the past week have given the Greens a clear lead, with 25 to 28pc of the vote, ahead of the CDU on 22 to 24pc, while a fourth has the two parties tied on 23pc.

While not enough for an outright majority, that level of support would make the Greens the largest party in parliament and give them a mandate to form a coalition government.

The rise in Green support is partly due to voter discontent with Mrs Merkel’s handling of the coronavirus and her party’s choice of Armin Laschet as its candidate to succeed her.

However, the Greens have also enjoyed a sizeable bounce from the nomination of Ms Baerbock as their candidate for chancellor.

She is polling even better than her party.

Asked who they would vote for if there was a direct election for chancellor, 32pc of Germans opted for Ms Baerbock, with 15pc backing Mr Laschet and 13pc for Olaf Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Even more strikingly, Ms Baerbock is also favoured by the German business elite, which is traditionally wary of the Greens.

A poll of business leaders put her first, on 26.5pc, ahead of Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Mr Laschet.

Ms Baerbock (40) only became an MP seven years ago, has no government experience and has never had a job outside politics.

She was a competitive trampolinist as a teenager but a foot injury forced her to give up hopes of an athletic career.

After a year as a postgraduate at the London School of Economics, she went straight into politics, working for a time with a Green MEP in Brussels.

Unable to break into the established Green hierarchy in her home town of Hanover, she moved to the former communist east, where the party has traditionally struggled, in order to prove herself.

She impressed with her ability to connect with eastern voters and became an MP at 33, and joint party leader at 37.

For a long time she seemed in the shadow of Robert Habeck, her more experienced fellow leader, a former academic and novelist who was widely expected to be named as the party’s candidate for chancellor.

Once she was named joint party leader there were unkind comments that she was only there to fill the party’s gender quota and Mr Habeck unwisely told an interviewer that her gender played a part in her beating him to the candidacy for chancellor.

For all their success, the Greens will have a wary eye on what happened to the rival SPD four years ago.

It enjoyed a similar honeymoon in the polls when Martin Schulz was named as its candidate for chancellor.

But by the time the elections rolled around, ‘Schulzmania’ had evaporated and the party slumped to its worst ever result.

The Greens will be desperate to ensure Ms Baerbock does not suffer a similar fate.