Georgians throw petrol bombs at police in protests over new ‘foreign agents’ law

Protesters gather outside the parliament building during a rally against the &quot;foreign agents&quot; law in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Reuters/Irakli Gedenidze Expand

Felix Light, David Chkhikvishvili and Ben Tavener

Protesters in the small ex-Soviet state of Georgia threw petrol bombs and stones at police on Tuesday night after parliament gave its initial backing to a draft law on "foreign agents" which critics say represents an authoritarian shift.

Police in the centre of the capital Tbilisi used water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to disperse thousands of demonstrators, who fear the draft law could hurt their country's hopes of EU membership.

