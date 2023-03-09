| 3.2°C Dublin

Georgia withdraws ‘Kremlin-inspired’ foreign agent bill after days of protests

A person stands on an overturned car during a protest against the draft law on "foreign agents", which critics say represents an authoritarian shift and could hurt Georgia's bid to join the European Union, in Tbilisi, Georgia. Reuters

Sophiko Megrelidze

Georgia's ruling party said on Thursday it is withdrawing a draft law from the parliament criticised as potentially stifling media freedom and civil society, after several days of massive protests against it in the capital.

The Georgian Dream party and and its allies said they were withdrawing the proposed law, citing “controversy in society” it triggered. The bill would have required media and nongovernmental organizations that receive over 20pc of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.”

