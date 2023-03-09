Georgia withdraws ‘Kremlin-inspired’ foreign agent bill after days of protests

Georgia's ruling party said on Thursday it is withdrawing a draft law from the parliament criticised as potentially stifling media freedom and civil society, after several days of massive protests against it in the capital.

The Georgian Dream party and and its allies said they were withdrawing the proposed law, citing “controversy in society” it triggered. The bill would have required media and nongovernmental organizations that receive over 20pc of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.”

Critics in the former Soviet state had said the law was inspired by the Kremlin and feared it could hurt the country’s bid to join the EU.

The move comes after several days of mass protests in the country’s capital, Tbilisi. The demonstrations culminated on Wednesday night, when tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the city centre. Police brutally dispersed the rally, using water cannon and tear gas, and 133 protesters have been arrested, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

Lawmakers said in a statement on Thursday morning that “consultations were held between the political council of Georgian Dream, People’s Force and deputies of the parliamentary majority" and they acknowledged that the bill, which passed its first reading earlier this week, “has caused controversy in society." For this reason it has been decided to unconditionally withdraw the bill “without any reservations.”

The statement argued, however, that the initiative was presented “in a negative light,” and “a certain part of the population” was misled.

“The bill was labelled falsely as a ‘Russian law’ and its adoption in the first reading was presented in the eyes of a part of the public as a departure from the European course,” lawmakers said.

The proposed law did appear similar to one enacted in Russia in 2012 that has been used to shut down or discredit organisations critical of the government. The bill's backers said it was needed for the transparency of the work of entities financed by representatives of foreign states, but opponents saw it as potentially obstructing Georgia’s stated intention of joining NATO and the European Union.

European Parliament members Maria Kaljurand and Sven Mikser, top figures in relations with Georgia, said the proposed law “goes directly against the Georgian authorities’ declared ambition to receive candidate status for EU membership.”

Georgia’s president, Salome Zurabishvili, had said she would veto the bill.