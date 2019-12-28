George Michael's sister found dead on third anniversary of pop star's death

The sister of singer George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day - exactly three years after his death.

The sister of singer George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day - exactly three years after his death.

Melanie Panayiotou (55) was reportedly discovered by her sister at her home in Hampstead, north-west London, on the evening of December 25.

The hairdresser was close to her brother, who was part of music duo Wham!

The band released a succession of chart-topping singles in the 1980s, before singer-songwriter Michael went solo.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In