Gay community 'faces rise in hostility from Orban regime'

Hungary's gay community is facing increased government "attacks" and fears that its hard-won rights may be at risk, a rights group has said.

Hungary's gay community is facing increased government "attacks" and fears that its hard-won rights may be at risk, a rights group has said.

The European Union has long criticised prime minister Viktor Orbán's right-wing government over its record on the rule of law and civil liberties, including its attitude towards minorities such as homosexuals.

The Hatter ('Background') group said various legislative moves, a lack of police vigilance and sometimes hostile rhetoric from the ruling Fidesz party threatened to undo the progress seen since the fall of communism three decades ago.

"By the end of 2019, our worst fears had become reality when Hungarian state actors led by the governing parties started increasingly concentrated attacks against the LGBTQI community," it said.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In