Gay atheist starts own party for Poles to challenge Church

A gay atheist has launched his own party in a bid to take on Poland's conservative political establishment and curb the influence of the Catholic Church.

Robert Biedron announced the name of his party, Wiosna (Spring), to a packed Warsaw conference hall yesterday in what he hopes will be the first step in unseating Law and Justice, the conservative governing party that has strong Church ties.

The 42-year-old Mr Biedron rose to national prominence when he became the country's first openly gay MP in 2011.

Mr Biedron said he wanted to bring an end to the deep divisions in Polish politics and society.

He said Wiosna would end tax breaks for the Catholic Church, stop religious lessons in school, and guarantee access to contraception and the right to an abortion until the 12th week of pregnancy. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

