| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Gas-price increases resulting from Ukraine invasion ‘could lead to extra one-million deaths’ from hunger

Devastating impact is being described as ‘worse than the Russian grain blockade’

Residents carry their belongings as they leave their home destroyed in a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/AP Expand

Close

Residents carry their belongings as they leave their home destroyed in a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/AP

Residents carry their belongings as they leave their home destroyed in a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/AP

Residents carry their belongings as they leave their home destroyed in a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/AP

Ben Farmer

Soaring fertiliser prices, caused by gas-price increases from the Ukraine war, is resulting in more global hunger than Russia’s grain blockade. It could lead to an extra one-million malnourishment deaths, new research suggests.

Nitrogen-based fertilisers made from natural gas have jumped in price as Russia has restricted gas exports, and the cost of supplies has leapt.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy